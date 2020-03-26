Services
Bonnie Lou Paine

Bonnie Lou Paine Obituary
Bonnie Lou Paine

Binghamton - Bonnie Lou Paine, 74, passed away March 24, 2020. Bonnie was a great sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She retired from the Broome Developmental Center after many years. Bonnie was an active member of Christ Episcopal Church where she volunteered for the CHOW pantry. Bonnie loved going to Tioga Downs and senior bus trips. Over the years she took in many stray cats and gave them a loving home.

She was predeceased by her parents, William and Shirley Paine and sister, June Geesey. Bonnie is survived by her sister, Sharon and Rudy Zabadal, sister, Joyce Stanton, nephew Richard (Janet) Zabadal and several nieces.

Funeral services will be private. Bonnie will be interred in Calvary Cemetery. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020
