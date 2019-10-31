|
Bonnie Marie Johnson
Easton, MD - Bonnie Marie Johnson (James), 75, died on Monday October 28th, 2019.
Loving wife of Allan Johnson, daughter of Daniel and Della James (predeceased), Bonnie passed away at her home in Easton, Maryland, after a lengthy illness.
Bonnie was born in Binghamton, NY, on April 18, 1944, and graduated from Windsor Central High School in 1963.
She and Allan were married June 29, 1963, in Windsor.
She is survived by Allan, their daughter Jody, son Cole and his wife Mary.
She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren Abigail, Brent and Zoe.
Bonnie worked as a lease administrator at The Raymond Corporation in Greene, NY, until her retirement in 2006.
She was known for her love for family and animals of all kinds, especially horses, goats and chickens.
Memorial celebration of Bonnie's life will be held in the spring—details to be shared at a later time.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made in Bonnie's honor to Every Dog's Dream Rescue, Inc.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019