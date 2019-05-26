Services
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
(607) 797-5722
Service
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Barber Memorial Home, Inc.
428 Main Street
Johnson City, NY 13790-1995
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
2:00 PM
Mill-Green United Methodist Church
75 State St
Millville, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bradford Spangenberg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Bradford Brooks Spangenberg


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rev. Bradford Brooks Spangenberg Obituary
Rev. Bradford Brooks Spangenberg

Johnson City - Reverend Bradford Brooks Spangenberg (Pastor Brad), 82 formerly of Asbury, PA passed away Monday, May 21, 2019 at Hilltop United Methodist Homes in Johnson City, NY. He was born on January 9, 1937 in Johnson City, NY to Fred and Vera Spangenberg. He met and married Geraldine (Gerry) Woodbury in 1969. Brad had a call to Christian ministry and became a member of the Wyoming Conference of the Methodist Church in 1959. He was ordained elder in 1961. He graduated from Yale Divinity School in 1961 and earned a Ph.D. in history from Duke University where he also played trombone in the marching band. He taught history at Connecticut College from 1966-1969 and at Temple University from 1969-1977. He also taught one semester at Lycoming College. He served churches in South Sterling, Unityville, Fairview, Farragut-Fairfield, Millville, Heshbon Park-Eagle, and West Milton. He retired in 1997. Surviving him are his son, Jim and wife Ginny, and grandsons Darrin, Andy, and Josh all of Millville, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry in 1996 and sister, Lois Crenshaw in 2018. A small service is planned for Tuesday, May 28 at 10am the Barber Memorial Home in Johnson City, NY followed by a private burial in Unityville, PA. A local memorial service is planned for Sunday, June 2 at 2pm at Mill-Green United Methodist Church at 75 State St., Millville, PA. Refreshments will be served following the service and all attendees are invited. The family will provide flowers. Please, make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Research Fund OR to the National Alliance on Mental Illness - Keystone Pennsylvania (www.namikeystonepa.org).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now