|
|
Rev. Bradford Brooks Spangenberg
Johnson City - Reverend Bradford Brooks Spangenberg (Pastor Brad), 82 formerly of Asbury, PA passed away Monday, May 21, 2019 at Hilltop United Methodist Homes in Johnson City, NY. He was born on January 9, 1937 in Johnson City, NY to Fred and Vera Spangenberg. He met and married Geraldine (Gerry) Woodbury in 1969. Brad had a call to Christian ministry and became a member of the Wyoming Conference of the Methodist Church in 1959. He was ordained elder in 1961. He graduated from Yale Divinity School in 1961 and earned a Ph.D. in history from Duke University where he also played trombone in the marching band. He taught history at Connecticut College from 1966-1969 and at Temple University from 1969-1977. He also taught one semester at Lycoming College. He served churches in South Sterling, Unityville, Fairview, Farragut-Fairfield, Millville, Heshbon Park-Eagle, and West Milton. He retired in 1997. Surviving him are his son, Jim and wife Ginny, and grandsons Darrin, Andy, and Josh all of Millville, PA. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gerry in 1996 and sister, Lois Crenshaw in 2018. A small service is planned for Tuesday, May 28 at 10am the Barber Memorial Home in Johnson City, NY followed by a private burial in Unityville, PA. A local memorial service is planned for Sunday, June 2 at 2pm at Mill-Green United Methodist Church at 75 State St., Millville, PA. Refreshments will be served following the service and all attendees are invited. The family will provide flowers. Please, make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer's Research Fund OR to the National Alliance on Mental Illness - Keystone Pennsylvania (www.namikeystonepa.org).
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 26, 2019