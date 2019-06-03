Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
View Map
Bradley C. Shaver Obituary
Bradley C Shaver

Clifford Twp. PA formerly of Owego-Apalachin - On May 31, 2019, Brad started his new journey. He passed away peacefully in one of his favorite outdoor chairs at Lake Idlewild, PA. Brad lived the simple life he chose and embraced, in his quiet manner, all those important to him.

He is survived by his mother, Berma Shaver, his sister and brother, Kathy and Brian Tanton, his brother and sister, Jeff and Rene Shaver, his most trusted and loved companion...his Labrador Toby, and his nephews and nieces: Brad (his name-sake), Danielle, Colleen, Danielle, Steve, Nicole, Matthew, Matt, Christy, Jeffrey and Karen. Also surviving are several most treasured great nieces and nephews, a very special aunt and uncle, Beth and John Tompkins and his 4 cousins, Tim, Jenn, Matt and John C.

On this last journey, we all take comfort in knowing that he will be, and probably already has, connected with his dad, Cliff, great grandmother Mildred and his beloved labs, Roxanne and Stanley. Sleep well our dear son, brother and uncle.

Brad's family will receive friends at the MacPherson Funeral Home in Newark Valley on Wed. June 5th from 10 am until 12 noon at which time a service will be held. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery where full military honors will be accorded. If desired, memorials may kindly be directed to Patriots Cove, 4298 State Rt. 29 South, Noxen, PA 18636, in loving memory of Bradley C. Shaver.

Condolences and memories may be written in Brad's guestbook at macphersonfh.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 3, 2019
