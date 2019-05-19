Services
MacPherson Funeral Home, Inc. - Newark Valley
5 Whig Street P.O. Box 575
Newark Valley, NY 13811
(607) 642-5535
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Whitney Point United Methodist Church
7311 Collins St.
Whitney Point, NY
Newark Valley - Branden S. Krager, 37, of Newark Valley, NY, finally found his peace on May 2, 2019. He is survived by his father Donald Krager, mother Cindy Krager, brother Jeff Krager (Liza) and their children - Haley, Addysen, Kacie, sister Amy (Jared) Pado and their children - Cassidy and Bryson. Branden attended Newark Valley High School and worked at Budge Fence. He enjoyed the time he spent with family and playing Uno with his nieces and nephew. He will be remembered for his big heart and quick wit. A memorial service will be held at the Whitney Point United Methodist Church, 7311 Collins St. Whitney Point, NY 13862, on June 8, 2019 at 11am, luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to The Broome County Humane Center or The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. MacPherson Funeral Home, Newark Valley, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be written in his guestbook at macphersonfh.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 19, 2019
