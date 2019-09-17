|
Brenda Ann Scovell
Apalachin - Brenda Ann Scovell,57,of Apalachin, passed away Saturday September 14,2019. She was Predeceased by her Parents Arthur and Doris Scovell,2 Brothers Harry and Keith,2 Sisters Sherry and Lois. She is survived by her Life Partner Clifford Fuller, and their Son James. Brother Larry Scovell, and Sister Donna Short. Several Nieces and Nephews. Brenda was an employee of the Skylark Dinner in Vestal. Funeral Services will be held Thursday at 1PM from the Coleman and Daniels Funeral Home,6519 ST RT 434, Apalachin. Entombment will follow in Vestal Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home Thursday from 11AM until service time at 1PM
