Services
Myrtle Beach Funeral Home - Myrtle Beach
4505 Highway 17 Bypass South
Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
843-293-4505
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda Bullock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Joyce Bullock


1949 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Brenda Joyce Bullock Obituary
Brenda Joyce Bullock

- - Brenda Joyce Bullock, age 70, died peacefully on March 19th, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

Brenda was born on February 23rd, 1949 in Endicott NY. She is predeceased by her parents Leonard & Joyce Bullock, her paternal grandparents Thomas & Edna Bullock and Archie & Ruth Allison, her maternal grandparents Harold & Nora Weber, also predeceased by many Aunts & Uncles, and her special brother in law John Collins. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Joanne Collins, Deborah Shaw, Robert Bullock (Carlene), Lori Morrow (Steve), Randy Bullock (Lori), her maternal Uncle Richard Weber (Esther), her maternal Aunt Barbara Avery (her sidekick), many cousins, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Lori & Steve Morrow, for their care during Brenda's illness.

Brenda was a 1967 graduate of Maine Endwell HS and Broome Community College with a degree in accounting. She worked as an accountant for Endicott Johnson, NY State Department of Social Services, Vestal Central Schools, BOCES, and after retiring to Myrtle Beach SC in 2004, AVX Corporation.

Before becoming disabled, Brenda was an outstanding athlete. She was a classic league bowler, she won multiple club golf championships, and was an outstanding pitcher in the Binghamton City League. She enjoyed watching sports, especially her favorite football team, the Florida State Seminoles.

She had many friends and enjoyed joy rides in her Chevrolet Impala. She enjoyed the beach and watching for dolphins.

She loved her family and enjoyed being with her many nieces and nephews. She particularly enjoyed traveling to see her brothers and nephews' high school and college football games. She was their biggest fan.

She was a very generous person with a big heart and will be missed by all that knew her.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brenda's name to .

A private burial will be in the Maine Cemetery, Maine NY, at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now