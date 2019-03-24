|
Brenda Joyce Bullock
- - Brenda Joyce Bullock, age 70, died peacefully on March 19th, 2019, after a lengthy illness.
Brenda was born on February 23rd, 1949 in Endicott NY. She is predeceased by her parents Leonard & Joyce Bullock, her paternal grandparents Thomas & Edna Bullock and Archie & Ruth Allison, her maternal grandparents Harold & Nora Weber, also predeceased by many Aunts & Uncles, and her special brother in law John Collins. She is survived by her siblings and their spouses, Joanne Collins, Deborah Shaw, Robert Bullock (Carlene), Lori Morrow (Steve), Randy Bullock (Lori), her maternal Uncle Richard Weber (Esther), her maternal Aunt Barbara Avery (her sidekick), many cousins, nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Lori & Steve Morrow, for their care during Brenda's illness.
Brenda was a 1967 graduate of Maine Endwell HS and Broome Community College with a degree in accounting. She worked as an accountant for Endicott Johnson, NY State Department of Social Services, Vestal Central Schools, BOCES, and after retiring to Myrtle Beach SC in 2004, AVX Corporation.
Before becoming disabled, Brenda was an outstanding athlete. She was a classic league bowler, she won multiple club golf championships, and was an outstanding pitcher in the Binghamton City League. She enjoyed watching sports, especially her favorite football team, the Florida State Seminoles.
She had many friends and enjoyed joy rides in her Chevrolet Impala. She enjoyed the beach and watching for dolphins.
She loved her family and enjoyed being with her many nieces and nephews. She particularly enjoyed traveling to see her brothers and nephews' high school and college football games. She was their biggest fan.
She was a very generous person with a big heart and will be missed by all that knew her.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Brenda's name to .
A private burial will be in the Maine Cemetery, Maine NY, at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 24, 2019