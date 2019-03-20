Brenda L. Bidwell



Binghamton - Brenda L. Bidwell 56, born in Honesdale, PA, lived in Binghamton, NY was called home on March 18, 2019. She is predeceased by her sister Jeri Lynn Bachota; and father Jerome Bachota. She is survived by her mother Luella Bachota; sisters Tammy Fisher (Greg), Debbie Triana (PePe); brothers Steven Bachota and Jerry Bachota (Cindy); children Michael and wife Stacy Bidwell; David and wife Dana Bidwell and daughter Courtney Bidwell; grandchildren Collin Bidwell, Ashlyn Bidwell, Garrett Bidwell, Mylee Bidwell, Colton Bidwell, and Lilly Bidwell. Brenda loved her family and spending one on one time with her friends. She spent 24 years at UHS and loved going to work every day. She spent the majority of her time at UHS Wilson Memorial Hospital on the Cardiopulmonary floor where she loved and was loved by everyone on the floor. When not at work, she loved getting away to the beach for the sand, sun, and crashing of the waves. Visitation will be held on Friday from 3 until 5pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at 5pm. Burial will be in Conklin Hill Cemetery in Damascus, PA at the convenience of the family. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary