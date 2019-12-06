|
Brenda L. Fowler
Castle Creek - Brenda L. Fowler, 64 passed away at home in the loving care of her family, December 4, 2019. She was born in Binghamton, NY, February 21, 1955. Graduated from Binghamton North High School. Brenda retired from IBM Endicott after 30 years of service. Brenda is survived by her loving husband Steve, daughter Amy Lovett and grandson Kayden Lovett who brought her great joy and daughter Erica Fowler, siblings, Cheryl Bergholtz, Tracy Keeler and Mary Jordan. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and loving in-laws.
Brenda touched the lives of so many people. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
A celebration of Brenda's life is planned for Sunday, December 8, 2019 1:00 - 5:00 PM at the Relief Pitcher - 197 Conklin Ave., Binghamton, NY
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Children's (Hospital) of Alabama 1600 7th Ave S., Birmingham, AL 35233.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2019