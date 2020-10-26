1/1
Brenda L. Milk
South Plymouth - Brenda L. Milk, 64, of South Plymouth went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born on June 9, 1956 daughter of the late Grace and Arnold Hall of Greene. She was also predeceased by her sister, Linda Davis. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Roger Milk; son, Brian Milk (Jamie Milk) and daughter, Marcia Wells (Todd); her grandchildren, Emily, Victoria, and Ryan Milk and Matthew and Tatianna Wells; sister, Sherrie Watson (Lyndon); brother-in-law, Bill Davis and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Brenda was a 1974 graduate of Greene High School and she worked for the Chenango County Highway Department as a senior account clerk for 28 years. A funeral service will be held 12:00pm Wednesday at Root Funeral Home 23 North Chenango Street, Greene, NY 13778. Friends of the family may call Wednesday from 11:00am until the time of service at Root Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.rootfh.com.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Root Funeral Home
23 N. Chenango St.
Greene, NY 13778
607-656-4212
