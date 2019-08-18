|
|
Brenda P. Angeline
Endwell - 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. She was predeceased by her parents Laurence and Anne Proudman; sister Stephanie Seekins. She is survived by her loving husband Joseph of Endwell; children Michelle Lanning Murray of Endwell, Brent Angeline of Binghamton; 2 granddaughters Marielle and Mira Pasquale; brothers and sisters Laurie (Bill) Duffy of Rochester, Brent (Kim) Proudman of Fort Mill, SC, Amy Byington of Rochester, Charlie (Debbie) Proudman of Endicott; nieces and nephews Quentin Proudman, Joshua Proudman, Rachel Coleman, Michael Alonzo. Brenda worked at Cheevers Hand and Angeline as a stock broker, operations manager and was a member of the Conduct Committee for N.A.S.D.. She loved her friends and family and her granddaughters were her pride and joy. At the request of the family there will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Brenda was an inspiration to many with how she handled her journey with cancer for 17 years by helping others in their fight. Donations can be made in Brenda's memory to the , 13 Beech Street, Johnson City, NY 13790.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 18, 2019