Brenda V. BalchBinghamton - 93, reunited with loved ones June 26, 2020. Her earthly legacy was one of devout faith, honesty, determination, and dedication to the wellbeing of her family, friends, and home. She devoted her life to encouraging and supporting her children to achieve their highest potentials. Her artistic talents were displayed in her abilities as a seamstress and gardener. Throughout her life her integrity was evident in meeting any request and making time for any person who came her way. She never passed on the chance for a good prank, nor turned down the opportunity to dance with the Lawrence Welk Show. Brenda's life was an example of resilience, acceptance, and love that her children were blessed to have absorbed and pass on to their children. She was a long time member of Boulevard UMC and more recently cared for by the community of Ogden-Hillcrest UMC. She was employed for many years by the Binghamton City School District. Brenda was predeceased by her husband, Homer E. Balch, father and mother, Harold and Mildred Nusom, and brothers, Robert Nusom and Richard Nusom, son in law John Klehr. Going forward are her daughters and son in law, Candace Klehr, Cynthia and David Mohrman, Andrea Balch, and nieces and nephews who remember frequent family dinners, picnics, and hikes. Life was simple and full with good food and knowing the value of living as a family. Among our keepsakes are her clipped cartoons that cheer and remind us of simple daily humor. Her treasured grandchildren, Kristen Klehr, Sarah Mohrman, and Nate Mohrman reflect her strength and kindness. Our family appreciates the care of her personal aides, Christi Chipper, Nicole Hall, Alicia Johnson, and Joan Boyer. Beyond caretaking their support brought joy to Brenda and our household. We are grateful for the Hospice team of nurses and aides, Jill, Allison, Kim, and Pastor Bob who helped us navigate the journey. Thank you, Nancy Evans, Dr. Liu, and the staff at Diabetic Care Associates for the quality of care and attention to Brenda's needs and guiding us through the past few years. A private burial will be at Vestal Hills Cemetery with Reverend Joyce Allen. Brenda would wish us all to awaken each morning, give thanks and praise God for the new day. Rejoice!