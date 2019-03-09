|
Brenda V. Haas
Binghamton - Brenda V. Haas, 76, a long-time resident of Binghamton, passed away in Florida last month.
Brenda was a physical therapist at Binghamton General Hospital and later in her career worked in home care specializing in orthopedics as a traveling therapist and advocate. Throughout her career, she was a champion for originative treatments and quality patient care.
In her home life, Brenda was the quintessential hostess, especially for holidays. She believed her home was most comfortable when filled with friends and family. She is survived by her daughter, Kirsten, sons Rolfe, Matthew, and Daniel, son by choice Dana Christensen, daughters-in law Kellie, Erin and Margaret, four granddaughters and two grandsons.
Brenda was predeceased by her husband Robert, an engineer with Link. Her family will be hosting a memorial service and celebration of Brenda's life on March 23 in the ballroom at the Roberson Museum from 1 - 3pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Mar. 9, 2019