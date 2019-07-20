|
|
Brenton L. Todd
- - Brenton L. Todd born 10-08-86 died 07-07-19, he passed away from a undiagnosed cardiac defect.
Survived by his parents Kenneth E. Todd & Deborah G. Todd, brother Eric R. Todd, nephew Hunter R. Todd, and grandfather Lester J. Todd & companion Patrice Daly, several aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews.
Brenton attended UE high school. He was an avid sportsman and loved baseball, football, and soccer. He was an accomplished sponsored skateboarder. Had a great love for animals.
We will receive family & friends Sat., July 27 at 1 pm and service @ 2 pm at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints on Murray Hill Rd.
Donations to Union Volunteer Ambulance or ASPC Humane Society in Brent's name He will greatly be missed by family & friends.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on July 20, 2019