Services
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Brian A. J. Argro Obituary
Brian A. J. Argro

Binghamton - Brian A. J. Argro, 32, passed away May 9, 2019. He was a loving caring individual who would help anyone in need. He was a wonderful father whose world was centered around his family. He was a funny person who was constantly joking and making sure everyone noticed he was around.

He was predeceased by his grandfather, John Argro. Brian is survived by his children, Reliyah and Brian, Jr., mother, Johnette Argro, siblings, Tisha (Robert) Mabry, Bridgette Casey, Joville Argro and William Venable, nanny, Helen Johnson, nephews, Da'Jai and Robert, Jr., niece, Da'zia and great nephews, Da'Jai, Jr and Jiovanni, aunt, Sandra Ayobele, uncles, John Argro, Jr. and James M. Argro and a large extended family.

Funeral services will be held 4:00 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the DeMunn Funeral Home, 36 Conklin Avenue, Binghamton with the Pastor Charles McNeil officiating. Family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2:00 pm until the time of services. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 14, 2019
