Brian A. Leahy
Binghamton - Brian was born the 3rd son of Bernard and Marguerite (Thurston) Leahy on August 24, 1951, died June 6, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents. He is survived by his beloved bride Sharon (Davies) of 43 years and brothers: Richard (Dick) and Michael (Mike) Leahy. Brian being by far, the best looking of the three. Also survived by his three great friends/confidants, who were also his nieces: Theresa Familo, Kelly Gladhill and Casey Leahy. He was a graduate of Binghamton North High School and class president. Barney was proprietor of Leahy's Meat Market (1986-1991). He was an avid hunter of deer, bear, orangutan and occasional alligator at Ridgerunner #99, Hancock, NY since 1974. Barney was an official of NYS Baseball Umpire's Assoc. for 19 years. He started his career in 1971 in the meat business and finished at Sam's Club as a meat manager after 18 years. Most recently he assisted his friend Paul with the care and maintenance of The Church of St. Vincent De Paul and Blessed Sacrament. Barney played for many softball teams as well as shuffleboard leagues and golfing with his pals making many friends along the way. He was a trustee and member of the Loyal Order of the Moose #1013, heavily involved in their activities/benefits/community service. He was a member of the Sons of the American Legion post #1645. He was renowned for his spiedies and BBQ. Brian was such a treasure. His true friends were life-long. He was always willing to lend a hand or provide a sympathetic ear. Brian was such a ray of sunshine. When you needed a smile he could always make you laugh. A Funeral Mass will be offered at St. Vincent de Paul Blessed Sacrament Church, Clubhouse Road, Vestal, Tuesday at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the J.A. McCormack Sons Funeral Home, 141 Main Street, Binghamton, Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barney's memory may be made to an animal shelter of your choice.
