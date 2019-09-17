|
Brian F. Riley
Windsor - Brian F. Riley of Windsor, 60, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, September 15, 2019. He was predeceased by his mother and father, Olive Brown, Marshall Riley & step father Les Brown. Brian is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Betty Riley, children, Jennifer Riley of Port Crane, Brian J. & Roxanne Riley of Windsor, Melinda & Michael Knightner of Stafford Va., grandchildren, Zackery, Hope & Colt Riley, Alyiah Riley, Makalee, Harmony & Brooklynn Knightner, brothers, John & Diane (Brisette) Riley, Les & Jennifer (Vega) Brown, Larry & Shawn (Campbell) Brown, sister, Laura (Brown) & Daniel Look also several nieces, nephews & cousins. Brian worked at and retired from Willow Run Foods as a truck driver after 20 plus years of service. He was an avid outdoors man and was a model locomotive enthusiast. He was a lifelong hard worker that loved tending to his land and tinkering with his hands, until it came time to eat, he loved a good meal. Brian was a loving and dedicated husband, father, family man and friend that will be dearly missed by many. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 6:00 pm at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango St., Port Dickinson, NY 13901, burial will be in the Riverside Cemetery at the convenience of his family. His family and friends are invited to the funeral home on Wednesday from 4:00 pm until the time of service. Those wishing kindly consider memorial contributions to the Glioblastoma Foundation at www.glioblastomafoundation.org.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Sept. 17, 2019