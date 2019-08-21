Services
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
(570) 853-3127
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home - Susquehanna
747 Jackson Avenue
Susquehanna, PA 18847
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Gary
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Gary Jr.


1993 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Gary Jr. Obituary
Brian Gary Jr.

Susquehanna - Brian Joel Gary Jr. 26 of Susquehanna, PA was called above suddenly on Sunday, August, 18, 2019.

Brian was the loving father of his 3 beautiful boys and is survived by his loving mother Dorothy Tanner; father and step mother Brian & Jan Gary Sr; grandmothers Doris Tanner and Patti Gaskill. He also left behind, mother of his children Cali Shelton; many brothers & sisters; aunts & uncles; nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brian worked at Cargill Meat Solutions in Wyalusing, PA. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar as well as video games. Most important to Brian was being a loving father to his children. Brian will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 5pm at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA.

The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 5pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now