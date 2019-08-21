|
|
Brian Gary Jr.
Susquehanna - Brian Joel Gary Jr. 26 of Susquehanna, PA was called above suddenly on Sunday, August, 18, 2019.
Brian was the loving father of his 3 beautiful boys and is survived by his loving mother Dorothy Tanner; father and step mother Brian & Jan Gary Sr; grandmothers Doris Tanner and Patti Gaskill. He also left behind, mother of his children Cali Shelton; many brothers & sisters; aunts & uncles; nieces, nephews and cousins.
Brian worked at Cargill Meat Solutions in Wyalusing, PA. He enjoyed music and playing the guitar as well as video games. Most important to Brian was being a loving father to his children. Brian will be dearly missed by all of his family and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 5pm at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave. Susquehanna, PA.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 4 to 5pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 21, 2019