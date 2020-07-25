1/1
Brian Gordon Hunt
Brian Gordon Hunt

Formerly of Binghamton - Brian G. Hunt, 50, of Hubert, NC, formerly of Binghamton, NY, died peacefully in his sleep Monday, July 13, 2020. Brian was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Barbara and Kenneth Hunt, and Uncle James Hunt. He was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Helen and Donald Goetz. Brian is survived by his mother, Donna Hunt, his father, David Hunt(Diane), Uncles and Aunts, John Goetz(Heidi), David Goetz(Mary Ellen), Janyce Clark, Eleanor Runyon, and several cousins.

Brian loved the outdoors, (especially the NC seashore), gardening and cooking. He had a kind heart and was known for his willingness to help those in need. He will be sincerely missed by those who knew him. Brian was also fond of all animals and his family would like to suggest making a donation in Brian's memory to the Animal Shelter of your choice. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of Brian's family.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
