Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Horton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Horton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Horton Obituary
Brian Horton

Endwell - Brian Horton, loving father and husband, died unexpectedly on Sunday September 15th. The loss of this quiet, patient and giving man is felt deeply by his family, extended family and all that knew him. He was loved by many.

Brian was a perfectionist and this was ever present in his work life. He was dedicated to his work and was well respected. He worked long hours and gave his significant intelligence and attention to detail to all that he did. He was, at his passing, the Controller at Raymond Corp in Greene, NY.

Of all of his accomplishments in life, he greatest pride and joy was his son Zachary. His love for his son was evident in the smile he had whenever he watched a track meet or cross-country run.

Brian grew up in Vestal, NY graduating from Vestal Central Highschool in 1976. He attended Morrisville College for two years and then transferred to his father's alma mater Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY where he graduated with an accounting degree.

Brain was predeceased by his father Harold Horton and his mother Mary Horton. Brian is survived by his wife Susan Horton and his son Zachary Eckhardt. Also surviving is his sister Cindy (Julius) Adams and his brother David (Mary) Horton as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. Although not related by blood, the family that loved him too is his wife Susan's family, who adopted him as one of our own and will miss him so much.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday 11:30 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Thursday from 9:30 am until service time at 11:30 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Allen Memorial Home
Download Now