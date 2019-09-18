|
|
Brian Horton
Endwell - Brian Horton, loving father and husband, died unexpectedly on Sunday September 15th. The loss of this quiet, patient and giving man is felt deeply by his family, extended family and all that knew him. He was loved by many.
Brian was a perfectionist and this was ever present in his work life. He was dedicated to his work and was well respected. He worked long hours and gave his significant intelligence and attention to detail to all that he did. He was, at his passing, the Controller at Raymond Corp in Greene, NY.
Of all of his accomplishments in life, he greatest pride and joy was his son Zachary. His love for his son was evident in the smile he had whenever he watched a track meet or cross-country run.
Brian grew up in Vestal, NY graduating from Vestal Central Highschool in 1976. He attended Morrisville College for two years and then transferred to his father's alma mater Clarkson University in Potsdam, NY where he graduated with an accounting degree.
Brain was predeceased by his father Harold Horton and his mother Mary Horton. Brian is survived by his wife Susan Horton and his son Zachary Eckhardt. Also surviving is his sister Cindy (Julius) Adams and his brother David (Mary) Horton as well as many nieces, nephews and their families. Although not related by blood, the family that loved him too is his wife Susan's family, who adopted him as one of our own and will miss him so much.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday 11:30 am from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott. Burial will be in Vestal Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home Thursday from 9:30 am until service time at 11:30 am.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019