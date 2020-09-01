Brian J. Kelly
Beloved husband and father, Brian J. Kelly, passed away suddenly August 28, 2020. He was a loving and caring husband father and grandfather. "Poppy" Brian cherished the time he spent with his grandson Kolt playing baseball, lawn darts and walking the dog together. He was born May 7, 1951, in Johnstown, NY. He graduated Cobleskill with a degree in Business Management. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as Quartermaster. Brian moved to the Southern Tier in 1973 where he worked for over 20 years at Endicott Johnson and afterword's for 25 years at Tallmadge Tires. Brian loved living on the edge. He kept life interesting and will be missed by family and friends. Brian was a gardener who grew eight-foot-tall sunflowers and a zucchini patch which would feed the neighborhood.
He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Jeanne Kelly, step-daughter, Christina Tyler and granddaughter, Brooke Montana. Brain is survived by his loving wife, Vickie, children; Kimberly Kelly, Justin Kelly and partner, Brenda Dickenson, treasured grandson, Kolt Montana, stepdaughter, Danielle Tyler and partner Jeff Rhodes. He leaves behind his four-legged best friend, Maggie.
Funeral services will be private. Brian will be interred in Vestal Hills Memorial Park with full Military Honors. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com
. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.