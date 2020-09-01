1/1
Brian J. Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian J. Kelly

Beloved husband and father, Brian J. Kelly, passed away suddenly August 28, 2020. He was a loving and caring husband father and grandfather. "Poppy" Brian cherished the time he spent with his grandson Kolt playing baseball, lawn darts and walking the dog together. He was born May 7, 1951, in Johnstown, NY. He graduated Cobleskill with a degree in Business Management. He proudly served his country in the United States Army as Quartermaster. Brian moved to the Southern Tier in 1973 where he worked for over 20 years at Endicott Johnson and afterword's for 25 years at Tallmadge Tires. Brian loved living on the edge. He kept life interesting and will be missed by family and friends. Brian was a gardener who grew eight-foot-tall sunflowers and a zucchini patch which would feed the neighborhood.

He was predeceased by his parents, Francis and Jeanne Kelly, step-daughter, Christina Tyler and granddaughter, Brooke Montana. Brain is survived by his loving wife, Vickie, children; Kimberly Kelly, Justin Kelly and partner, Brenda Dickenson, treasured grandson, Kolt Montana, stepdaughter, Danielle Tyler and partner Jeff Rhodes. He leaves behind his four-legged best friend, Maggie.

Funeral services will be private. Brian will be interred in Vestal Hills Memorial Park with full Military Honors. To forward condolences please visit www.demunn.com. Arrangements for the family are directed by the DeMunn Funeral Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeMunn Funeral Home - Binghamton
36 Conklin Avenue
Binghamton, NY 13903
607 722-8800
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved