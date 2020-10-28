Brian M. Libous



Greene - Brian Michael Libous June 22, 1987- October 22, 2020. Life can be hard. Love can be harder. We don't always understand it. Sometimes, when it becomes too overwhelming for us, God intervenes. He brings us home, where there is no question, just peace. Brian, husband, father, son, brother and uncle, loved so deeply. His family, wife Amanda, and children, McKenzie, Koby and McKenna, were his life. He loved them beyond measure. He will forever be in the hearts of his parents, Gary Libous and Bonnie and Michael Tullo, as well as his siblings, Kristin Dutcher, Meghan Libous (Josh McLaughlin), Christopher (Sylvia) and Joseph Tullo. He was loved and adored by his mother-in-law, Melissa Burnett and he shared a special bond with his brother-in-law and friend Jimmy Burnett. His grandparents, J. Michael and Donna Bishop, along with his many aunts, uncles and cousins will always remember his beautiful smile and quirky habits. He loved his cousins, his first forever friends, so much. And he was so thankful that his children would share that love and friendship with Zoe, Violet, Cole, Kenji and Harper. He was welcomed home by his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Debbie Libous, his father-in-law, James Burnett and his cousin, Vincent Battista. Brian loved his children more than anything. Snuggling with his babies brought immeasurable joy. He loved playing video and board games with McKenzie, and running and playing outdoors with his little buddy, Koby. He loved to hunt and fish with his dad and some of his fondest childhood memories were spent with his forever friends, the Ragards. His love and support of his NY Mets and Michigan Wolverines was a constant source of friendly banter between his brothers, family and friends. As he fly's with the angels, we will continue to love and care for his family and each other. We will remember that wrinkled nose when he smiled, his dark curly locks under his crooked baseball cap and his inappropriate "greetings" at the dinner table. And every time we see a "Poptart" sign, box or package, we shall remember that wonderful, incredible, belly laugh. Hallelujiah, poptart!! We would like to extend our love and gratitude to his cousin Christopher for taking loving care of our dear Brian and arranging private services for our family at Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home. Accounts have been established in trust for Brian's children with Edward Jones Financial. Those that wish to consider a donation may do so in care of Bonnie Tullo, 39 Montague St., Binghamton, NY 13901.









