10/13/1983 - 9/13/2018

Today is your birthday and we remember the smiles you brought to our faces. We think of you often remembering your thoughtful surprise starbucks treats, the funny b'day & holiday cards you gave us, watching & talking about the new sitcoms, great movies and plays with you; going on traveling adventures with you (we missed you so on our trip to SF!); our many fun and serious talks, laughing with you and your hearty laugh, getting 'bear' hugs from you and; looking into your beautiful blue eyes.

We Love you & Miss you every day. You now rest and have peace from all your personal struggles.

We are and always will be connected into infinity…… Mom, Dad, and Brad
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Oct. 13, 2019
