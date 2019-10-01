|
Brian Petraske
Chenango Forks - Brian L. Petraske, 73, died September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Joan Hamar-Petraske, his children; Keith L. Petraske and Denise Petraske his sisters; Kathy Petraske, Elizabeth Whitaker, Pat Lewis, Terry Petraske and Gail Alvez, brothers Dennis and Chris Petraske, 3 grandchildren Allison, Stephanie and Kayla, his step-son Jerry Caswell and his former wife Barbara Petraske, along with several nieces and nephews. Brian was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from the USANG. He graduated from SUNY Delhi and worked for IBM. He enjoyed 50's and 60's music and dancing. He traveled extensively with the military. He was a member of American Legion Post 1645 and VFW Post 478.
Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial with military honors will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Castle Creek. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-7 pm Friday. The family requests memorial gifts to either CHOW or Catholic Charities. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
