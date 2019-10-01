Services
Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
483 Chenango St.
Binghamton, NY 13901
607-722-4023
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Petraske
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Petraske

Send Flowers
Brian Petraske Obituary
Brian Petraske

Chenango Forks - Brian L. Petraske, 73, died September 28, 2019. He is survived by his wife Joan Hamar-Petraske, his children; Keith L. Petraske and Denise Petraske his sisters; Kathy Petraske, Elizabeth Whitaker, Pat Lewis, Terry Petraske and Gail Alvez, brothers Dennis and Chris Petraske, 3 grandchildren Allison, Stephanie and Kayla, his step-son Jerry Caswell and his former wife Barbara Petraske, along with several nieces and nephews. Brian was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired from the USANG. He graduated from SUNY Delhi and worked for IBM. He enjoyed 50's and 60's music and dancing. He traveled extensively with the military. He was a member of American Legion Post 1645 and VFW Post 478.

Funeral services will be held 11 am Saturday at the Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Burial with military honors will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Castle Creek. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4-7 pm Friday. The family requests memorial gifts to either CHOW or Catholic Charities. Sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home
Download Now