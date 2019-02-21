Services
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, LLC - Vestal
765 Main Street
Vestal, NY 13850
(607) 748-4695
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home
765 Main St
Vestal, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home
765 Main St
Vestal, NY
View Map
Resources
Vestal - Brian R. Webster - 1/7/1950. Passed away Tuesday, February 19, 2019 in Binghamton. Survived by his wife Norma, sons and their wives Brandon & Erica, Ryan & Samantha, Cory & Alicia. Grandchildren Landon, Addison, Lailyn, Wyatt and Colton. He is also survived by his brother Craig, sisters and their husbands Sandra & Carlin Pickering, Gloria & Ward Finch along wih several nieces and nephews, mother in law Amelia Caganek & long time friend Larry Hunsinger and his wife Cindy. He had worked for the Town of Vestal as the Code Enforcement Officer for many years. He loved going up to Lake Ontario to spend his free time whenever possible. The family will receive friends on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 9 - 11 am with a funeral service at 11 am at Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 765 Main St., Vestal. Donations can be made in Brian's name to michaeljfox.org/Find_A_Cure (Parkinson), & Diabetic Association.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019
