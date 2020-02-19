Services
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
(607) 772-0320
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home
737 Chenango Street
Port Dickinson, NY 13901
Brian Randall Obituary
Brian Randall

Port Crane, NY - Brian Randall, 66, passed away unexpectedly from chronic health issues Monday morning Feb 17,2020. He is predeceased by his Parents Jean and Ivan Randall, Step Mother Harriett Randall (Smith), Sisters Dawn Zimmerman and Daphne Visconti, Brother-In-Law Steve Kulas and Sister-In-Law Pam Kulas.

He is survived by his loving Wife, Julie (Kulas), of 42 years, Sons Jesse and Jordan (Sharyl) Randall, and the apple of his eye Grandchildren Cora (5) and Regina (1), Mother-In-Law, Julie Kulas, Brother Ivan (Christy) Randall, Sisters Becky (Ed) Ruane and Cheryl Fernald, Brother-In-Laws Tom Kulas, Jim Kulas, Jeff Kulas, Paul (Alejandra) Kulas and sister-in-law Mary (Tim) Halupki, and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He will be remembered as one of the good guys. Kind, caring and always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He was an avid sports fan and loved hunting, traveling, and spending time with family and friends. He is known for his great sense of humor and touched many people's lives. He worked in the painting business for most of his life, and owned "Randall-Radicchi Painting" for over 20 years and also served on the Town of Fenton Planning Board for over 20 years. After retirement, he was a bus driver for the Chenango Valley School district.

The family will receive friends at the Wm. R. Chase & Son Funeral Home, 737 Chenango Street, Port Dickinson on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 1-3pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 3pm.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020
