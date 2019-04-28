Services
Memorial service
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Pomona, CA - died on April 10, 2019 in Park Avenue Healthcare Center in Pomona, California. He grew up in Johnson City, N. Y., the eldest son of Fred and Patricia Claudia. He played football for Johnson City High School before he enlisted in the Armed Services after graduation. Brian is survived by his sister, Marilyn Schwartz, her husband Peter and his nephews Christopher and Stephen of Huntingdon Valley, PA; his brother Laurence Claudia, his wife Rose of Binghamton, NY, his nephew Anthony and nieces: Nicole, Lauren and Danielle their husbands and children. He also leaves behind a loving aunt, uncle and many cousins. Brian served in two conflicts: the Dominican Republic and Vietnam where he was a medic paratrooper with the 173rd Airborne Division. A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, at 10:30am at the Barber Memorial Home, Inc., 428 Main St, Johnson City. He will be interred in a family plot at St. Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery in a private ceremony.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2019
