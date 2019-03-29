Brittany A. Crandall



Binghamton - Brittany Ann Crandall gained her angel wings and joined her brother Cole. A. Crandall on Tuesday March 26, 2019. Brittany had a smile that would light up the room. She was a wonderful and amazing daughter, mother, sister and granddaughter. She loved her children more then her own life. You couldn't help but falling in love with her. Brittany was predeceased by her brother Cole A. Crandall, Pete and Hilda Clifford, and Marge Crandall. Brittany is survived by her loving family, Mother Julie and Tim Hilber; Father Robert Crandall and Kim Crandall; brother Dustin and Kristi Crandall; two beautiful children Kayleigh and Owen Stoddard; her fiancée Pat Brooks; also surviving is her grandfather Andy Crandall that she loved unconditionally. Also, her two faithful companions Bentley and Chubs, her fur babies she loved. Brittany also leaves behind many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Brittany was a manager at McDonald's and did Independent home care for Ray Bradshaw. Ray was her ray of sunshine. Brittany was a Chicago Bears fan; she loved to sing especially in the car with her daughter Kayleigh. Visitation will be held on Monday from 2 until 4pm at the Thomas J. Shea Funeral Home Inc. 137 Robinson St. Binghamton, NY 13904. A Memorial Service will follow at 4pm. Memorial Donations may be made in Brittany's name to the Broome County Humane Society. Gone baby girl but you'll never be forgotten. Forever in our hearts, our sweet angel, fly high precious angel. Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019