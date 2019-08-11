|
Bruce A. Hemmer
Endicott - Bruce A. Hemmer passed away at his home on July 31, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Jean of 63 years and his beloved daughter Susan. He is also survived by his daughters Beth Durante and Cynthia Eckman and four grandchildren. Bruce graduated from Andrew Jackson H.S. and City College with a degree in chemistry. He was immediately employed by the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory in Schenectady, NY and worked on the heavy water for the Nautilus.
He served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. Upon discharge he and Jean were married and he started on another degree at SUNY Binghamton and obtained that degree in 1973. He was employed by IBM in Endicott for 35 ½ years. Upon retirement he volunteered at Action for Older Persons as a health care counselor for 6 years. He also worked on 24 houses for Broome Habitat for Humanity. He was a member and elder of First Presbyterian Church in Endicott for 46 years and member of the Binghamton Boating Club for 42 years.
A memorial service for Bruce will be held on August 22, at 1:00 p.m. at the Union Presbyterian Church in Union Endicott. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated at Hospice or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Aug. 11, 2019