|
|
Bruce D. Chilton
Endwell - Bruce D. Chilton, 93, of Endwell passed away Sunday April 28, 2019. He was predeceased by his wife of 71 yearsVirginia Marie Chilton. He is survived by four daughters and sons-in-law Ginger and Stan Nowaski, Michele and John Casey, Elizabeth Chilton and Michael Sugarman, Mary Chilton-Coyazo and George Coyazo, his son and daughter-in-law Rev. Bruce and Odile Chilton, 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. A Eucharistic Celebration of his Life will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 at 11:30 am at St. Margaret's Church 1000 Washington Ave. Plainview, NY 11803. Burial will follow in St. Margaret's Cemetery. At the request of the family there will be no calling hours. In Lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy in memory of Mr. Chilton donations may be made to Episcopal Relief& Development P.O. Box 7058 Merrifield, VA 22116
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 5, 2019