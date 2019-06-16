|
Bruce E. Begeal
Hancock - Bruce Edward Begeal, 96, of Hancock, NY passed away peacefully on June 13, 2019 from a long illness, which he fought courageously.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents Edward & Evie Begeal. Five brothers, Gurdon (Aleta), Homer (Milly), Lester (Ester), Willard (Betty) & Grant (Phyllis) and daughter in law, Silvia.
He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Helen and blessed with children; Susan (Daniel) Hayes of Binghamton NY, Brian Begeal (5th generation farmer) of Hancock NY, Daniel (Tracie) Begeal of Windsor NY, Cathy (James) Griffin of Hancock NY & Robert (Mona) Begeal of Hancock NY. Loving grandchildren; Angela, Ian, Jesse, Andrew, Nicole & Anthony and many nieces and nephews.
Bruce graduated from Hancock Central in 1941 and was employed by General Motors in Buffalo, NY before being inducted into the US Army in 1943. He spent 18 months in Anti-Aircraft Artillery in Greenland during World War II. After an honorable discharge in 1946, Bruce took over the family dairy farm, known as Silvermist Farms and married the love of his life, Helen in 1950. Together they enjoyed a life of old fashioned values and hard work.
Bruce was a member of the American Legion and VFW of Deposit, NY. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, traveling, and took great pride in his gardening and roadside stand of summer vegetables.
"So long for now"
A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, June 19th at 1:00 pm at Hennessey's Funeral Home 78 2nd Street Deposit, NY 13754.
Interment will follow the service at Hale Eddy Cemetery, Hale Eddy NY.
The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 19th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of ones choice in Bruce's name.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on June 16, 2019