Bruce E. Wendling
Endwell - Bruce E. Wendling, passed away on September 22, 2020. Bruce was born March 5, 1935 in Reading, Pa. to Homer B. and Elda (Sunday) Wendling. He is survived by his wife Polly Nitzsche Wendling of 62 years; son Russell; daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and William Wright; son and daughter-in-law, Kurt and Lorraine Wendling; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. After graduating from Lehigh University, Bruce was employed by IBM for 32 years, primarily in Product Testing. After retiring from IBM, he was the store manager at Woodworker's Warehouse for 6 years. An avid reader and keen observer, he was affectionately referred to as the "great wise one" by his family. In addition to gardening, woodworking and reading, Bruce enjoyed camping and canoeing and served as Scout Master of Troop 211 during the 70's and 80's. He was an active member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, the Lyceum Chapter of Lifelong Learning, and the Binghamton AGO Chapter.
A private memorial service is planned for the immediate family. Memorial gifts can be addressed to Mercy House, 212 N. McKinley Avenue, Endicott, NY 13760 or to the charity of one's choice
. Services provided by Hopler & Eschbach Funeral Home, 483 Chenango St. Binghamton. Please sign his guestbook at www.HEFUNERALHOME.com