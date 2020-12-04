1/1
Bruce G. Bozdos
Bruce G. Bozdos

Bruce G. Bozdos, 70 passed away peacefully at his home after a short period of declining health on 11/30/20. He was predeceased by his parents George and Matilda (Ligas) Bozdos. He is survived by his loving sisters, Suzanne (David) McAllister and Christine (Tony) LoPresti. Also nephews and nieces, Brian, Vincent, Molly, Shannon, Stella, Tristen and his faithful dog Rose.

Bruce graduated from SUNY Oswego with a Degree in Education, attended the Crosier Monastery, then was employed as the Liturgical Director for Holy Trinity, formerly St. Ann's Church in Binghamton, NY until his retirement. Bruce was a highly talented organist. He enjoyed raising chickens, pigeons and geese and loved gardening at his home in Greene, NY. He was also an avid bird watcher and enjoyed stain glass making. Bruce will be truly missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at a later date with burial at Saint Stanislaus Kostka Cemetery.

Arrangements made by MIKESKA FUNERAL HOME, 161 Clinton St., Binghamton, NY.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

