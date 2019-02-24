Services
center Lisle - Bruce Glezen, 90, of Center Lisle passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. He was a lifelong dairy farmer and an avid member of the New York State Horse Pullers Association. He was predeceased by his parents, Homer and Anna Glezen, siblings, Audrey Anderson and Homer Glezen. He is survived by his wife, Grace Glezen, daughters; Marjorie Livingston, Linda (Doug) Brant, Joan ( Joe) Orzo, Brenda (Doug) Tillotson, Carol (Doug) Smith, 11 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and sister, Wyona Hayes and family. Per Bruce's request, no services will be held. In Lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the Center Lisle Church "Memorial Fund", 9670 Rt. 79, Lisle, New York 13797 or New York State Horse Pullers Association, 2884 State Rt. 221, Marathon, New York 13803. Online condolences can be made at WWW.SUNSETMEMORIALSERVICES. Arrangements are in the care of James Shara.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Feb. 24, 2019
