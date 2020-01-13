Services
Chopyak-Scheider Funeral Home
326 Prospect St.
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-797-4612
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
American Legion Post #1645
177 Robinson St
Binghamton, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce H. Ward

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce H. Ward Obituary
Bruce H. Ward

Westover - Bruce H. Ward 73, formerly from Westover, died unexpectedly on November 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Marian Ward.

He is survived by his son, George Ward and Marcedes, his granddaughter, Emeriella, his sister Linda (Bud, his hunting and golfing buddy) Vaughan, his brother Donald (Gloria) Ward, his nephew, Joseph (Jamie) Vaughan, his nieces, Michelle Vaughan and Jason, Heather Vaughan and Chris, several other nieces and nephews, his stepdaughter Susanne Daniels, his loving significant other, Joan Harrington and his best friend, Jack. Also surviving is his estranged wife, Linda and her friend, Tom.

Bruce was an Army Vietnam Veteran and a retired employee of Universal Instruments.

The family will receive friends to honor Bruce's life and memory on Sunday, January 26th from 1-4pm at the American Legion Post #1645, 177 Robinson St., Binghamton.

Kindly share your reflections of Bruce on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -