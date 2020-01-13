|
Bruce H. Ward
Westover - Bruce H. Ward 73, formerly from Westover, died unexpectedly on November 27, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Marian Ward.
He is survived by his son, George Ward and Marcedes, his granddaughter, Emeriella, his sister Linda (Bud, his hunting and golfing buddy) Vaughan, his brother Donald (Gloria) Ward, his nephew, Joseph (Jamie) Vaughan, his nieces, Michelle Vaughan and Jason, Heather Vaughan and Chris, several other nieces and nephews, his stepdaughter Susanne Daniels, his loving significant other, Joan Harrington and his best friend, Jack. Also surviving is his estranged wife, Linda and her friend, Tom.
Bruce was an Army Vietnam Veteran and a retired employee of Universal Instruments.
The family will receive friends to honor Bruce's life and memory on Sunday, January 26th from 1-4pm at the American Legion Post #1645, 177 Robinson St., Binghamton.
Kindly share your reflections of Bruce on his guestbook at Chopyak-Scheider.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19, 2020