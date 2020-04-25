|
Bruce McKenzie Elliott
Sidney - Bruce McKenzie Elliott, 85, of Sidney, New York, passed away on March 29, 2020.
Bruce was born in Bonnyrigg, Scotland, to Thomas and Isabella Elliott on January 30, 1935. After graduating from school, Bruce attended college in Edinburgh where he studied electrical engineering at Heriot-Watt Technical College. After graduating, Bruce then began an apprenticeship with Westinghouse. In 1957, Bruce enlisted in the Royal Air Force and served from 1957-1959. During his time in the Royal Air Force, Bruce met the love of his life, Helen (Pat) Smith. Bruce and Pat married in 1960 in Manchester, England and then settled in Chippenham, where Bruce continued his apprentice program at Westinghouse Corporation. In 1967, while working for Westinghouse, Bruce was offered an opportunity to move to the United States and work for Bendix Corporation in Sidney. Bruce worked for Bendix/Allied Signal/Amphenol for 21 years. After leaving Bendix, Bruce worked for Simmons Precision/Goodrich Industries for 5 years, and then served for 3 years as the Executive Director for the Executive Service Corps of Otsego and Delaware Counties (ESCOD) based at Hartwick College in Oneonta, after which he retired in 1994.
Over the years, Bruce was a member of many boards and organizations in the Sidney area such as the Boy Scouts, and the East Guilford United Presbyterian Church. Bruce was instrumental in the organization and development of the Sidney Soccer Association, and the Sidney Youth Land Reservation. Bruce was an active and dedicated member of the Sidney Freedom Masonic Lodge #801 and was a past Worshipful Master of the Masons. In 2018, Bruce was honored by The Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of New York, for 50 years of service.
Bruce enjoyed camping with his family and was known to begin planning their camping vacations in January for the summer. Bruce and Pat were world travelers visiting Australia, Canada, Cancun, Egypt, Hawaii, and New Zealand, and would return to England, Scotland and Wales every few years to visit relatives. Bruce was a dedicated and loving father who took an active role in supporting his three children in their various sports and hobbies. Many will fondly remember Bruce's Scottish brogue, sense of humor, unwavering sense of family and the aroma of his pipe.
Bruce was predeceased by his wife of 50 years, Helen (Pat) Elliott in 2010. He is survived by his children: Lesley (Mark) Allen of Stuart, FL; Lucie (Daniel) Parisi of Ellington, CT; and Neil Elliott of Bainbridge, NY. Bruce will greatly be missed by his 8 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter who were the light of his life. Bruce is also survived by his brother, Iain (Olwen) Elliott of Brandon, Canada, sister's-in-law and brother's-in-law in England, many nieces and nephews, a special cousin, Alison Pritchard of Crief, Scotland, and many other relatives and friends worldwide.
A special thank you to Sidney EMS, special friends Harold and Helen Hayward, and Loretta Donnelly. Memorial donations can be made in Bruce's name to the Sidney Youth Land Reservation, Attn: Paul Bargher 16 Hatfield Avenue, Sidney, NY 13838.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020