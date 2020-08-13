1/1
Bruce William Johns Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce William Johns Sr.

Binghamton - Bruce William Johns Sr. 83, of Binghamton, NY died Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. Bruce was born in Taylor, PA to Catherine and William R. Johns, both deceased. Bruce was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law Arlene (Donald) Paff, Catherine (Frank) Graziano; sister-in-law Betty. He is survived by his children Bruce (Lorre) Johns, Mark (Eldy) Johns; grandchildren Jordan, Stefanie, Tommy (Haley); two great-grandchildren; his brother Dave Johns; several nieces and nephews. Bruce also leaves behind a special long-time friend, Tim Manning.

Bruce was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Meier Supply Co, Inc. Conklin after 20+ years. Bruce loved his family and he loved watching his beloved NY Giants and NY Mets on TV. Bruce will be greatly missed by all.

At Bruce's request, no services will be held.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services of Binghamton, NY.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services
196 Clinton Street
Binghamton, NY 13905
607-729-5520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved