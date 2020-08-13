Bruce William Johns Sr.



Binghamton - Bruce William Johns Sr. 83, of Binghamton, NY died Tuesday August 11, 2020 at Lourdes Hospital. Bruce was born in Taylor, PA to Catherine and William R. Johns, both deceased. Bruce was predeceased by his sisters and brothers-in-law Arlene (Donald) Paff, Catherine (Frank) Graziano; sister-in-law Betty. He is survived by his children Bruce (Lorre) Johns, Mark (Eldy) Johns; grandchildren Jordan, Stefanie, Tommy (Haley); two great-grandchildren; his brother Dave Johns; several nieces and nephews. Bruce also leaves behind a special long-time friend, Tim Manning.



Bruce was a Veteran of the United States Navy. He retired from Meier Supply Co, Inc. Conklin after 20+ years. Bruce loved his family and he loved watching his beloved NY Giants and NY Mets on TV. Bruce will be greatly missed by all.



At Bruce's request, no services will be held.



Cremation arrangements entrusted to Aegis Cremation & Funeral Services of Binghamton, NY.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store