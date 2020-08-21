Buddy E. HarrisonEndicott - Buddy E. Harrison, 76, of Endicott, passed away on August 19, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, Harry and Marion Harrison; brother, Ted Harrison; and step-daughter, Tammy Arounsavath. Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Ruth Harrison; children, James (Kelli) Harrison, and Tina (Joe) Vymislicky; step-daughter, Bambi Drew; grandchildren, James Harrison, Gabriella Harrison, David Harrison, Paige Morneau, and Joseph Vymislicky Jr.; step-grandchildren, Jeramy Walter, and Brandi (Corey) Prusik; great grandchildren, Aaliyah Bismark, Andi Morneau, Parker and Abigail Prusik. A celebration of Buddy's life will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 at the Apalachin Alliance Church, 293 Tobey Rd., Apalachin, NY at 1:00 p.m.