Bunny T. Janis
Bunny T. Janis

Vestal - Bunny T. Janis, age 86, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, August 26, 2020. She fought a long and courageous battle against cancer. She was predeceased by her mother and father "Dup Dup" and Wilbur Tatusek. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Carl, her sister Penny MacFarlane, her children William Karafiat (Julia), Robert Janis (Sally), Eric Janis (Kim), and Donna Mott, (Mike W.), ten grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She loved them all.

Bunny always wanted to be a nurse, and finally became one at Lourdes Hospital in her 50's. She loved people and animals and was a 4H Leader and raised and showed Great Pyrenees dogs. She was a member of the Nocturnal Adoration Society at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. We owe a special thanks to Lourdes Home Hospice - we didn't know angels were here.

A funeral mass for Bunny will be held on Monday, August 31st at 10 AM at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Vestal, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements by Allen's.




Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
