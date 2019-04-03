Services
Zacharias Funeral Home
78 Second Street
Deposit, NY 13754
(607) 467-3200
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Zacharias Funeral Home
78 Second Street
Deposit, NY 13754
Resources
Deposit - Burt Lee 84, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2019. Burt leaves behind his loving wife Fran and children Vicky (Bob) Tarbox, Burt Jr. (Brenda) Lee, Francine (Les) Spicer and Candy Barklow. Grandchildren Brandy, Robert, Danielle, Austin, Ava, Josh, Justin & S.J.

He owned and operated his building and excavating business for 61 years with his wife and son.

The family will receive friends and family at Zacharias Funeral Home in Deposit on Thursday, April 4th from 4 pm to 7 pm.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Burt's name to .
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on Apr. 3, 2019
