Services
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY 13827
607-687-1775
Visitation
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
15 Park St.
Owego, NY
Owego, NY - C. Louise "The Pie Lady" Harris, 96, of Owego passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Harris was predeceased by her parents, Clarence and Edith Steele; husband, Ted Harris; six brothers, Charles, Theodore, Jack, Roy and Bob Steele; sister, Margaret Keefe. She is survived by her five sons and daughters-in-law, Ed and MaryAnn Harris, Ron and Carolyn Harris, Sam Harris, Bob and Sherri Harris, Louis and Leslie Harris; lotsa grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Helen Dorothy Steele; numerous nieces and nephews. Louise and her husband, Ted, owned and operated the Catatonk Coffee Brake and later re-located to the Harris Diner in Owego. Life Celebration Services will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 15 Park St., Owego. The family will receive friends Friday from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will take place at a later time in the Riverside Cemetery, Lounsberry, NY. Condolences may be made to Louise's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 22, 2019
