C Wayne Hunsinger
Endwell - Wayne Hunsinger, 93, went to be with his beloved late wife Roberta on November 10, 2019. Wayne is survived by a son David; a daughter, Pamela, and a grandson Shea. He is predeceased by a sister, Lois Bogue.
Wayne went into the Army after graduating from Eastern High in Greentown, Indiana. After boot camp, he was chosen by the Army to go to school and was sent to Ball State. After the Army, he went to Purdue University on the GI Bill. During this time, he married his lifetime love, Roberta, on September 7, 1946. They lived there until he graduated.
Mom and Dad moved to Charlotte, NC where he worked for while before moving to Charleston, WV to work for IBM. He worked for IBM for 42 years. From there, he was sent to school in Endicott. They then moved here permanently in 1956 where they bought a home in Endwell. In 1957 they adopted Pam. In 1961 they adopted Dave. In 1988, when Shea arrived, he was so happy to be a grandpa.
Wayne was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Endicott for over 50 years. He served as deacon for many years. He was on the committee to help run the business of the church. They left there in 2015 and became members of the United Methodist Church in Endwell where they were very happy.
Wayne enjoyed playing golf in his younger years, but in his 50's he started playing tennis. He played with family and friends and in a league at the Mill St. tennis facility. He got his grandson, Shea, into the game, and they had a good time going out and hitting balls or playing at the club.
Wayne had a great sense of humor and loved playing pranks and getting people to laugh. He loved doing things with his family and was the best dad and grandpa anyone could ever have.
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday Nov 14th at 11 am at the Coleman & Daniels Funeral Home, 300 Main St., Endicott. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 am until the time of the service. Interment will be directly afterwards at Riverhurst Cemetery on Main St. in Endwell.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019