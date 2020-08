Candace A. MeekerCastle Creek - Candace A. Meeker, 70, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, July 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband George Meeker; her 3 brothers John, Pat and Mike; 3 sisters Kathy, Barbara and Holly and a special friend Chris. All who knew her loved her and she will be dearly missed.At Candy's request, there will be no funeral services.