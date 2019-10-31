|
|
Candy A. Allis
Brackney, PA - Candy A. Allis, 54 of Brackney, PA passed peacefully at her home on October 25, with her family by her side, after a courageous battle with cancer. Candy is survived by her devoted husband & biggest supporter Bruce Allis. Her loving children Justin Edwards (Jessica) of Endicott, NY, Brad & Tiffany Root of Ocala, FL. and Chipper Root (Kate) of Johnson City, NY. Her grandchildren Hunter, Robert, Ada, Fisher, Landon, Karter, Megin & Braydin. Her siblings Chuck, Robin, Terri, Cindy, Mark (Amy), Brian & Elaine & Kenny, along with many amazing friends. Candy worked for Vestal High School. Candy loved spending time with her family. One of her favorite times of year was the annual Adirondack Family Vacation, where she had her entire family all under one roof. She enjoyed making crafts, like her signature "Milk Weed Pod Ornaments." Candy was full of life & will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at Vestal Center Club (Formerly Redmens) Saturday, November 16 from 1-4pm. In Lieu of flowers please consider donating to your local Hospice. Arrangements made by AEGIS CREMATION & FUNERAL SERVICES, 196 Clinton St. Binghamton, New York.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019