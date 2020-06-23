Caren Lynn Fisher
Vestal - 71, passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020, at Wilson Hospital. She was predeceased by her parents Martin and Hannah Benstock. She was deeply devoted to her family and friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 50 years Howard Fisher of Vestal, NY; son Justin Fisher (Emily) of Washington, DC; daughter Jessica Baily (Aaron) of Ossining, NY; two grandsons Bennet and Max; brother Alan Benstock (Ronnie) of Woodcliff Lake, NJ; nephew Michael Benstock (Liz) of Wynnewood, PA; niece Julie Rieger (Norm) of Emerson, NJ. She also is survived by her best friends Phyllis and Jack Quinn of Thornton, CO; Nancy Dorfman and Jamie Tandlich of Binghamton, NY; Marian and Denis Goldsmith of Endwell, NY; Sharon and John Elliott of Binghamton, NY; Rhonda Levine and Arieh Ullmann of Binghamton, NY; and Fred Rothman of Vestal, NY. Caren graduated from Irvington High School in Irvington, NJ. She received her RN degree from the University of Bridgeport and her OB/GYN Nurse Practitioner Certification from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing. Caren worked as a nurse for 50 years including at Irvington General Hospital and Hempstead General Hospital. She dedicated more than 45 of those years to women's health services and reproductive rights at Southern Tier Women's Services, Binghamton Women's Services, Planned Parenthood and Family Planning of South Central NY. She was a tireless advocate for progressive causes her whole life and instilled those same values in her children and grandchildren. She loved cooking, reading books she found at the Vestal Public Library, traveling the world, and exposing her grandsons to culture through museums and Broadway shows. A private graveside ceremony will be held at Beth David Cemetery, Elmont, NY. Donations in her memory may be made to Family Planning of South Central NY (fpscny.org), World Central Kitchen (wck.org), ACLU (aclu.org) or Temple Concord (templeconcord.com).
Published in Press & Sun-Bulletin from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.