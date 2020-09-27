Carl Anthony Tross



Susquehanna, PA - Carl Anthony Tross, of Susquehanna, PA, left this earth to join his Heavenly Father on September 24, 2020 at the age of 81.



Carl is survived by his beloved children Theresa (Brian) Hinkley, Lisa (Kevin) O'Neil, and Kevin (Tracy) Tross. He is also survived by his wife, Beatrice Tross, his siblings Arthur (Eleanor) Tross, Carol Tross, Mary Westfall, Alice Evans, Patricia Danaher, his stepchildren Gary Ferber, Jackie Shipose and Marilyn Young and many nieces, nephews, and godchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Arthur and Carolyn (Wintringer) Tross and the mother of his children, Joan (Treible) Tross.



Carl was known to his family and friends as "Grandpa Choo Choo" and enjoyed spending time at his home, Coyote Junction. He was a proud graduate of the Class of '57, a veteran of the Army National Guard, and worked for three decades on the railroad. He retired as a conductor in 2000, was a lifetime member of the Black Kettle Sportsman Club, a parishioner of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church and a St. John's Men's Club brother. His greatest love was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he called his "Little Angels": Danelle (O'Neil) Decker, Brooke (Hinkley) Ferro, Kelsey (O'Neil) Price, Rebecca (Hinkley) Jenkins, Taryn Tross and Kevin Tross. He adored his second generation of Little Angels, his six great grandchildren, and could often be heard saying, "I'm not lucky, I'm blessed."



The family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 29th from 4-7pm at Hennessey's Funeral Home, 747 Jackson Ave, Susquehanna, PA 18847. A private funeral mass will be held Wednesday, September 30th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St. John's Men's Club, 15 E Church Street, Susquehanna, PA 18847.



Masks will be required for entry into the Funeral Home.









