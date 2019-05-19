|
Carl Brutovsky
Tucson, AZ - Carl Brutovsky, 82, passed away on April 20, 2019, in Maricopa, AZ after a brave battle with pancreatic cancer.
He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary and two sons, John (Angel) and Jason. He is also survived by three brothers, Aloysius (Evelyn), David, Eugene (Chantal) and sister, Phyllis (Tom). He was predeceased by his father, Aloysius Brutovsky, Sr. and his mother, Pearl Brutovsky.
He was born in Johnson City, New York on June 11, 1936, and enjoyed his childhood into adulthood while living in Kirkwood, NY. He was an avid hunter and fisherman throughout his entire life. He looked forward to these outings with his brothers and father year after year, bringing home not just food for the table, but interesting stories of their adventures. He graduated from Windsor Central High School in 1954. He enlisted in the US Army from 1955 to 1958 serving during the Korean Conflict. He worked for IBM for 32 years in Owego, Charlotte, NC and Tucson, AZ. He retired to Tucson in 1997 to enjoy his family, woodworking and sports, especially the 15 years he spent playing with the TOTS (Tucson Oldtimers Baseball Team). We were very blessed to have him in our lives. A Memorial Service is being planned at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin on May 19, 2019