Carl E. Upright



Starrucca, PA - Carl Earl Upright was called from this earth into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. He reunited with his loving wife, Gina, of 67 years. They are now together with their son, Brian Dale Upright.



Carl had the kindest soul. Everyone who knew him recognized easily the integrity and character of the man he was. His word and his hand shake were honorable. He was the epitome of the words husband and father. He, with his wife Gina, raised 5 children and kept a thriving carpentry business. In his early years he worked on a farm and understood the meaning of a good days work. Life without him will never be the same, his smile and kind heart exceeds that of legends. If you met Carl you liked him instantly. When he wasn't at work he could be found with Gina in his garden or walking the roads of Starrucca. Carl loved to play cards, fish, build birdhouses but most of all spend time with his family. On one occasion he and Gina were fishing in a canoe and tipped it over and he tells the story Gina was splashing about until he told her to just stand up as they were only waist deep in water! He thought that was so funny. He was a quiet man but had such a sense of humor and loved practical jokes. We will miss sitting at the family table sharing in the joy of his reminiscing. We will miss the security of his love for family, the strength he gave to all of us, and the sincerity of every smile and every hug he gave.



Carl was predeceased by his parents Steave & Kathryn, and brothers Donald and Joel. Carl is survived by his children; Bradley & Jean Upright, Brent & MaryPat Upright, Brett Upright, and Brenda & Bob Reddon. Siblings; David & Christina Upright, Norma Houck, Leslie & Sandy Upright, Eric & Barb Upright, Kevin Upright and Dave, Kirk & Joy Upright, Mark & Sharon Upright and Maynard & Linda Upright; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.



A graveside memorial service will be held in honor of Carl at a later date.









