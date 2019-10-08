Services
Port Crane - Carl F. Bennett , 83, passed away peacefully at Wilson Memorial Hospital on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents George & Isabelle Bennett, brother Richard Bennett; daughter Lynne Bennett and son Larry Bennett.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years Dawn Bennett; daughter Cheryl Bennett and step children John & Cathy Davies, Christine & David Kennicutt and Brian & Jennifer Davies; grandchildren Kenny Davies, Michael Davies, Amy Kennicutt, James Kennicutt, Sean Davies, Christopher Davies and Samantha Davies; 8 great grandchildren; brothers David & Lilya Bennett and Terry & Karin Bennett.

Carl was a truck mechanic and retired from Cook Brothers Trucking after many years of service. He loved to camp, take care of his yard and spend time with his family.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the family.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
