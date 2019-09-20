Services
Allen Memorial Home
511 E. Main St.
Endicott, NY 13760
607-754-0110
Resources
Endwell - Carl Gyidik, 92, of Endwell passed away peacefully at home on Monday, September 16, 2019 and is now in the loving arms of our Lord. He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret. He is survived by one son, Joseph Gyidik, Endwell; two daughters and sons-in-law, Maryanne and Daniel Balles, Endicott and Joanne and Dr. Charles Misetich, La Crescenta, CA; five grandchildren, Noah Balles, Emily and Brandon Herwick, Matthew, Michael, and Natalie Misetich. Carl was a member of St. Joseph's Church, Endicott, NY., where he served as an usher for many years. He was employed by Security Mutual Life Insurance Company of New York, retiring after 43 years of service. Carl was a veteran of the U.S. Army Occupational Forces in Japan. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, and a very special grandpa, whose grandchildren were his pride and joy. Carl will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM from the Allen Memorial Home, 511-513 East Main Street, Endicott, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church at 10 AM. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City. The family will receive friends at the Allen Memorial Home on Sunday from 5-7 PM. Expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to St. Joseph's Church, 207 Hayes Avenue, Endicott, NY, 13760.
Published in Binghamton Press & Sun-Bulletin from Sept. 20 to Sept. 21, 2019
